Severe storms knock out power; funnel...

Severe storms knock out power; funnel cloud spotted near Gainesville

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Fauquier.com

A strong line of thunderstorms with high winds and hail raced across the region early Thursday afternoon, downing trees, knocking out power and prompting a tornado warning for the Gainesville area.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fauquier.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Culpeper Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Virginia Senate passes bill to protect religiou... Feb '17 DaveinMass 6
Stacy Mae Dodson (Nov '14) Nov '16 Mae 5
News Republican women cheer Trump presidency Nov '16 Slappy White 4
louise tolley Nov '16 wondering 1
Michael Waters (Mar '16) Oct '16 Charlottesville f... 6
News Nude pics have police in hot water (Apr '09) Jun '16 Cody hooper 2
News The Rise and Fall of Charles Shifflett (Oct '08) Jun '16 trackNbadchristians 22
See all Culpeper Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Culpeper Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Freeze Watch for Culpeper County was issued at April 07 at 4:21AM EDT

Culpeper Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Culpeper Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
 

Culpeper, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,814 • Total comments across all topics: 280,114,739

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC