Police: 3 North Virginia Teens Arrested for Series of Arsons
News outlets report a 17-year-old and 18-year-olds Samuel Perkins and Anthony Coachman were arrested Saturday during a traffic stop in Culpeper. The suspects were charged with multiple offenses including felony arson and conspiracy to commit arson in Culpeper County.
