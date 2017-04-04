Police: 3 North Virginia Teens Arrest...

Police: 3 North Virginia Teens Arrested for Series of Arsons

News outlets report a 17-year-old and 18-year-olds Samuel Perkins and Anthony Coachman were arrested Saturday during a traffic stop in Culpeper. The suspects were charged with multiple offenses including felony arson and conspiracy to commit arson in Culpeper County.

