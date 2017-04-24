Kincheloe honored for philanthropy leadership
Connie Kincheloe has received the Virginia Foundation for Community College Education's 12th Annual Chancellor's Award for Leadership in Philanthropy. Germanna Community College nominated her for the award, which was given at a luncheon ceremony at the Country Club of Virginia on Tuesday Hosted by the foundation, the event honors leading philanthropists from each of Virginia's 23 community colleges as well as the statewide foundation.
