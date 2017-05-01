Hackers Ran Through Holes in Swift's ...

Hackers Ran Through Holes in Swift's Network

Sunday Read more: Wall Street Journal

A series of recent cyberattacks targeting banks raises questions about the security of Swift, the global messaging network that is the backbone of payment services for more than 11,000 institutions worldwide, including banks and corporations. Illustration: Adele Morgan/The Wall Street Journal The Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication has James Bond-level security at the facilities it uses to move millions of bank-payment orders around the world every day.

