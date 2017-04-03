Editorial: New mosque ruling leaves little doubt
CULPEPER COUNTY officials should read the handwriting on the wall. Though that expression comes from the Bible, in this instant it applies to U.S. District Judge Norman Moon's opinion in the federal case over the county's rejection of a local Muslim group's plans to build a mosque.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Culpeper Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Virginia Senate passes bill to protect religiou...
|Feb '17
|DaveinMass
|6
|Stacy Mae Dodson (Nov '14)
|Nov '16
|Mae
|5
|Republican women cheer Trump presidency
|Nov '16
|Slappy White
|4
|louise tolley
|Nov '16
|wondering
|1
|Michael Waters (Mar '16)
|Oct '16
|Charlottesville f...
|6
|Nude pics have police in hot water (Apr '09)
|Jun '16
|Cody hooper
|2
|The Rise and Fall of Charles Shifflett (Oct '08)
|Jun '16
|trackNbadchristians
|22
Find what you want!
Search Culpeper Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC