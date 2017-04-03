Culpeper weighs what to do with lefto...

Culpeper weighs what to do with leftover road funds

The good news is that the Virginia Department of Transportation revealed that there are two pots of money left over from fiscal 2015 and fiscal 2016 construction projects that total about $2 million. The bad news is that this money, at least for the time being, cannot be used for five rural road projects that were lost when the state did away with revenue-sharing funds for next year.

