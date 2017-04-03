Culpeper undecided on pretrial release program
The Board of Supervisors agreed Tuesday to keep $211,000 for a scaled-down version in its fiscal 2018 budget, but put off a final decision on implementing the program for at least three months. Last year, supervisors applied for state money to start the program, which allows nonviolent offenders who can't make bail to remain at home.
