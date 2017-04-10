Culpeper traffic stop leads to drug charges against pair
Shortly after 1 a.m., deputies Brek Charapich and Jose Vazquez stopped a 2001 Honda on State Route 3 near Yellowbottom Road because it had no rear license plate and a front headlight was out, Sheriff Scott Jenkins said. According to Jenkins, the deputies smelled marijuana when they talked to the driver and passenger.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.
Add your comments below
Culpeper Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Virginia Senate passes bill to protect religiou...
|Feb '17
|DaveinMass
|6
|Stacy Mae Dodson (Nov '14)
|Nov '16
|Mae
|5
|Republican women cheer Trump presidency
|Nov '16
|Slappy White
|4
|louise tolley
|Nov '16
|wondering
|1
|Michael Waters (Mar '16)
|Oct '16
|Charlottesville f...
|6
|Nude pics have police in hot water (Apr '09)
|Jun '16
|Cody hooper
|2
|The Rise and Fall of Charles Shifflett (Oct '08)
|Jun '16
|trackNbadchristians
|22
Find what you want!
Search Culpeper Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC