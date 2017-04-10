Culpeper ponders tax, zoning question...

Culpeper ponders tax, zoning questions about solar farms

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Fredericksburg.com

"What is the revenue stream here?" Culpeper County Board of Supervisors' Rules Committee Chairman Steve Walker asked County Planner Sam McLaren Tuesday during a discussion about the solar energy companies that are now courting county landowners. The consensus was that nobody really knows.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Culpeper Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Virginia Senate passes bill to protect religiou... Feb '17 DaveinMass 6
Stacy Mae Dodson (Nov '14) Nov '16 Mae 5
News Republican women cheer Trump presidency Nov '16 Slappy White 4
louise tolley Nov '16 wondering 1
Michael Waters (Mar '16) Oct '16 Charlottesville f... 6
News Nude pics have police in hot water (Apr '09) Jun '16 Cody hooper 2
News The Rise and Fall of Charles Shifflett (Oct '08) Jun '16 trackNbadchristians 22
See all Culpeper Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Culpeper Forum Now

Culpeper Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Culpeper Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Iraq
  4. Ferguson
  5. Iran
 

Culpeper, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,001 • Total comments across all topics: 280,252,590

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC