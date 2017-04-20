Culpeper okaya s settlement that allo...

Culpeper okaya s settlement that allows Islamic Center permit

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: WRIC-TV Richmond

The Culpeper County Board of Supervisors has voted to accept a settlement that allows the Islamic Center of Culpeper to obtain a permit to build a small prayer house. The Free Lance-Star reports the body voted 4-3 Tuesday to accept the settlement that lets the ICC obtain a pump-and-haul sewage permit after denying the group about a year ago.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WRIC-TV Richmond.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Culpeper Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
New Real Estate law office coming to Culpeper Apr 17 Legal Eagle 1
News Virginia Senate passes bill to protect religiou... Feb '17 DaveinMass 6
Stacy Mae Dodson (Nov '14) Nov '16 Mae 5
News Republican women cheer Trump presidency Nov '16 Slappy White 4
louise tolley Nov '16 wondering 1
Michael Waters (Mar '16) Oct '16 Charlottesville f... 6
News Nude pics have police in hot water (Apr '09) Jun '16 Cody hooper 2
See all Culpeper Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Culpeper Forum Now

Culpeper Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Culpeper Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Culpeper, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,051 • Total comments across all topics: 280,464,810

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC