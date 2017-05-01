Culpeper Flashback: Remembering the deadly 1929 tornadoes
On April 6, Culpeper, Orange and Fauquier counties experienced a severe line of storms and tornadoes that cut a path of damage from Unionville to Bealeton but caused no serious injuries. But 88 years ago, on May 2, 1929, the worst tornadic outbreak in area history occurred.
