Culpeper claims pump and haul permit ...

Culpeper claims pump and haul permit isn't needed to build mosque

Friday Apr 14 Read more: Fredericksburg.com

The Culpeper County claims that the Muslim congregation wishing to build a prayer house had-and still has-the ability to go forward without the sewage permit it denied. Despite the potential for a mediated settlement in the case, the county on Wednesday filed a required "Answer and Grounds of Defense" to the Department of Justice's complaint against the Board of Supervisors.

