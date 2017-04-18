Culpeper claims pump and haul permit isn't needed to build mosque
The Culpeper County claims that the Muslim congregation wishing to build a prayer house had-and still has-the ability to go forward without the sewage permit it denied. Despite the potential for a mediated settlement in the case, the county on Wednesday filed a required "Answer and Grounds of Defense" to the Department of Justice's complaint against the Board of Supervisors.
