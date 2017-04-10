cited for newspaper excellence in state competition
The Southwest Times received 18 news and advertising excellence awards Saturday night at the annual Virginia Press Association Better Newspaper Contest awards banquet held at the Hilton Richmond Hotel. The prestigious statewide awards were presented for work in advertising, page design, writing categories and specialty sections during the 2016 calendar year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Southwest Times.
Add your comments below
Culpeper Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Virginia Senate passes bill to protect religiou...
|Feb '17
|DaveinMass
|6
|Stacy Mae Dodson (Nov '14)
|Nov '16
|Mae
|5
|Republican women cheer Trump presidency
|Nov '16
|Slappy White
|4
|louise tolley
|Nov '16
|wondering
|1
|Michael Waters (Mar '16)
|Oct '16
|Charlottesville f...
|6
|Nude pics have police in hot water (Apr '09)
|Jun '16
|Cody hooper
|2
|The Rise and Fall of Charles Shifflett (Oct '08)
|Jun '16
|trackNbadchristians
|22
Find what you want!
Search Culpeper Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC