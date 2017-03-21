World World II veteran, wife work to rebuild after house fire
Annie and Robbie Clanagan, a World War II veteran, are staying with their daughter in Culpeper after fire destroyed their home of 33 years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fauquier.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Culpeper Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Virginia Senate passes bill to protect religiou...
|Feb '17
|DaveinMass
|6
|Stacy Mae Dodson (Nov '14)
|Nov '16
|Mae
|5
|Republican women cheer Trump presidency
|Nov '16
|Slappy White
|4
|louise tolley
|Nov '16
|wondering
|1
|Michael Waters (Mar '16)
|Oct '16
|Charlottesville f...
|6
|Nude pics have police in hot water (Apr '09)
|Jun '16
|Cody hooper
|2
|The Rise and Fall of Charles Shifflett (Oct '08)
|Jun '16
|trackNbadchristians
|22
Find what you want!
Search Culpeper Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC