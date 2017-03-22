Trump, ACLU make unusual allies supporting Culpeper County mosque

The rejection of a sewage permit in rural Virginia has made unlikely allies of the Trump administration and the American Civil Liberties Union, which both allege that a county board discriminated against Muslims trying to build a new mosque. A federal judge in Charlottesville is scheduled to hear pretrial arguments Wednesday in the lawsuit, which was launched in December by the Obama administration against Culpeper County, about 70 miles southwest of the nation's capital.

