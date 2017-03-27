Judge finds - religious hostility' in...

Judge finds - religious hostility' in Culpeper mosque decision

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Fredericksburg.com

The facts alleged against Culpeper County in the federal lawsuit for its rejection of a utility permit to serve a planned mosque "leave the impression that the county's permit denial was based on religious hostility," U.S. District Judge Norman Moon wrote in a 20-page opinion published this week. That denial, he added in the ruling Wednesday, substantially burdened the Islamic Center of Culpeper's ability to exercise its religion.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Culpeper Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Virginia Senate passes bill to protect religiou... Feb '17 DaveinMass 6
Stacy Mae Dodson (Nov '14) Nov '16 Mae 5
News Republican women cheer Trump presidency Nov '16 Slappy White 4
louise tolley Nov '16 wondering 1
Michael Waters (Mar '16) Oct '16 Charlottesville f... 6
News Nude pics have police in hot water (Apr '09) Jun '16 Cody hooper 2
News The Rise and Fall of Charles Shifflett (Oct '08) Jun '16 trackNbadchristians 22
See all Culpeper Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Culpeper Forum Now

Culpeper Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Culpeper Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Culpeper, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,705 • Total comments across all topics: 279,987,489

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC