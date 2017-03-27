Judge finds - religious hostility' in Culpeper mosque decision
The facts alleged against Culpeper County in the federal lawsuit for its rejection of a utility permit to serve a planned mosque "leave the impression that the county's permit denial was based on religious hostility," U.S. District Judge Norman Moon wrote in a 20-page opinion published this week. That denial, he added in the ruling Wednesday, substantially burdened the Islamic Center of Culpeper's ability to exercise its religion.
