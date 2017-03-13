Four from Culpeper charged with scamm...

Four from Culpeper charged with scamming 89-year-old woman out of $71,000

Thursday Mar 9

Four Culpeper-area residents are facing charges in Alexandria accusing them of swindled an 89-year-old woman out of $71,000 for supposedly doing chores around her house. Each of the suspects was indicted on one felony count of conspiracy to obtain money by false pretenses, carrying a maximum sentence of 10 years.

Culpeper, VA

