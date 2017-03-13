Fisheries society honors Culpeper woman for helping bring dam down
Jean Scott shows off framed photographs showing the Hazel River with the Monumental Mills dam in place and flowing freely after its removal. Jean Scott of Culpeper was given a conservation award from the Virginia Chapter of the American Fisheries Society for her efforts in getting the Monumental Mills dam removed from the Hazel River.
