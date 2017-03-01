Feds to take over teen solicitation case against Culpeper man

Charges against a Culpeper man accused of twice picking up a 14-year-old Stafford County girl and paying her for sex are heading to federal court. Fielding Smith Daniel, 53, was originally scheduled for a trial Wednesday in Stafford Circuit Court on charges that included using an electronic device to solicit a minor, soliciting a minor for prostitution and carnal knowledge.

