Federal judge questions why Culpeper ...

Federal judge questions why Culpeper drifted from standard procedure in denying mosque permit

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Fredericksburg.com

U.S. District Judge Norman Moon asked Culpeper County's counsel many questions Wednesday morning as the locality sought to dismiss the U.S. Justice Department's lawsuit alleging that the board of supervisors religiously discriminated against the Islamic Center of Culpeper when it denied a sewer permit for a bathroom in a planned mosque. Moon heard about an hour of arguments from both sides before recessing the hearing without ruling on the motion to dismiss.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Culpeper Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Virginia Senate passes bill to protect religiou... Feb '17 DaveinMass 6
Stacy Mae Dodson (Nov '14) Nov '16 Mae 5
News Republican women cheer Trump presidency Nov '16 Slappy White 4
louise tolley Nov '16 wondering 1
Michael Waters (Mar '16) Oct '16 Charlottesville f... 6
News Nude pics have police in hot water (Apr '09) Jun '16 Cody hooper 2
News The Rise and Fall of Charles Shifflett (Oct '08) Jun '16 trackNbadchristians 22
See all Culpeper Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Culpeper Forum Now

Culpeper Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Culpeper Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Syria
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Wall Street
 

Culpeper, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,187 • Total comments across all topics: 279,766,213

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC