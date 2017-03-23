Federal judge questions why Culpeper drifted from standard procedure in denying mosque permit
U.S. District Judge Norman Moon asked Culpeper County's counsel many questions Wednesday morning as the locality sought to dismiss the U.S. Justice Department's lawsuit alleging that the board of supervisors religiously discriminated against the Islamic Center of Culpeper when it denied a sewer permit for a bathroom in a planned mosque. Moon heard about an hour of arguments from both sides before recessing the hearing without ruling on the motion to dismiss.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.
Add your comments below
Culpeper Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Virginia Senate passes bill to protect religiou...
|Feb '17
|DaveinMass
|6
|Stacy Mae Dodson (Nov '14)
|Nov '16
|Mae
|5
|Republican women cheer Trump presidency
|Nov '16
|Slappy White
|4
|louise tolley
|Nov '16
|wondering
|1
|Michael Waters (Mar '16)
|Oct '16
|Charlottesville f...
|6
|Nude pics have police in hot water (Apr '09)
|Jun '16
|Cody hooper
|2
|The Rise and Fall of Charles Shifflett (Oct '08)
|Jun '16
|trackNbadchristians
|22
Find what you want!
Search Culpeper Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC