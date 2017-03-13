Donnie Johnston: Working with horses, mules not always a picnic
He was going down to the neighborhood store about a mile away to pick up a wagonload of chestnut railroad ties that he and a friend had cut. They had spent about two weeks fashioning those ties with an ax and now they were going to haul them to the railroad in Culpeper.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Culpeper Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Virginia Senate passes bill to protect religiou...
|Feb '17
|DaveinMass
|6
|Stacy Mae Dodson (Nov '14)
|Nov '16
|Mae
|5
|Republican women cheer Trump presidency
|Nov '16
|Slappy White
|4
|louise tolley
|Nov '16
|wondering
|1
|Michael Waters (Mar '16)
|Oct '16
|Charlottesville f...
|6
|Nude pics have police in hot water (Apr '09)
|Jun '16
|Cody hooper
|2
|The Rise and Fall of Charles Shifflett (Oct '08)
|Jun '16
|trackNbadchristians
|22
Find what you want!
Search Culpeper Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC