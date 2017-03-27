DOJ, Culpeper Co. Enter Settlement Conference in Discrimination Case
The U.S. Department of Justice claims the county discriminated against the Islamic Center of Culpeper when it denied the group a sewage-related permit. Attorneys for the government say getting this type of permit is usually a routine issue, and that Culpeper County had granted 26 out of 26 previous permits like this over the last 25 years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC29.
