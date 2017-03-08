Culpeper Planning Commission gives gr...

Culpeper Planning Commission gives green light to bed and breakfast

Wednesday Mar 8 Read more: Fredericksburg.com

Despite the overwhelming concerns of neighbors-and several commissioners as well, the Culpeper County Planning Commission Wednesday night recommended approval of a bed and breakfast facility just off state Route 229 near Catalpa. Erick Kalenga and Aruna Ratnavibhusaana are proposing to use two bedrooms of an existing house for the facility, which is located on a 10-foot wide gravel driveway that also serves two other landowners.

