Culpeper man charged with sex traffic...

Culpeper man charged with sex trafficking through 'Sugar Daddy' site

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 30 Read more: Fredericksburg.com

A 53-year-old Culpeper man was charged this week in federal court with sexual commercial exploitation of a minor - child sex trafficking - related to his arrest in August by Stafford County authorities for allegedly having sex with a 14-year-old in a hotel room and then giving her money. Fielding Smith Daniel, 53, waived his right to a preliminary hearing Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Alexandria and U.S. Magistrate Judge Ivan Davis signed an order Thursday ordering the defendant held in custody until trial.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Culpeper Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Virginia Senate passes bill to protect religiou... Feb '17 DaveinMass 6
Stacy Mae Dodson (Nov '14) Nov '16 Mae 5
News Republican women cheer Trump presidency Nov '16 Slappy White 4
louise tolley Nov '16 wondering 1
Michael Waters (Mar '16) Oct '16 Charlottesville f... 6
News Nude pics have police in hot water (Apr '09) Jun '16 Cody hooper 2
News The Rise and Fall of Charles Shifflett (Oct '08) Jun '16 trackNbadchristians 22
See all Culpeper Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Culpeper Forum Now

Culpeper Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Culpeper Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Culpeper, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,855 • Total comments across all topics: 279,984,458

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC