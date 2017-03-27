Culpeper man charged with sex trafficking through 'Sugar Daddy' site

A 53-year-old Culpeper man was charged this week in federal court with sexual commercial exploitation of a minor - child sex trafficking - related to his arrest in August by Stafford County authorities for allegedly having sex with a 14-year-old in a hotel room and then giving her money. Fielding Smith Daniel, 53, waived his right to a preliminary hearing Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Alexandria and U.S. Magistrate Judge Ivan Davis signed an order Thursday ordering the defendant held in custody until trial.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.