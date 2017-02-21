Virginia State Police remember K9 officer who died while recovering from injury
The bloodhound, officially known as Reuben James, was the VSP's sixth bloodhound when he joined the department in 2010. On February 18 while he was recovering from an injury Moe took a turn for the worse and had to be euthanized.
