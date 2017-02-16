Rapidan man convicted in Culpeper pedestrian's death gets additional prison time
The Rapidan man ordered to serve five years and nine months for running over and killing a Culpeper woman walking along Wolford Street in June 2015 had his probation revoked for a previous manslaughter conviction in Fauquier County last Friday, adding eight more years to his recent prison sentence. Tremaine Ardell Thompson, now 37, pleaded guilty in Fauquier Circuit Court in June 2003 to manslaughter, three counts of abduction, breaking and entering to commit assault and battery and assault and battery of a police officer in Fauquier County.
