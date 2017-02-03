Pointing to McAuliffe executive order...

Pointing to McAuliffe executive order, Virginia House again moves to...

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Martinsville Bulletin

Del. Nicholas J. Freitas, R-Culpeper, appears to be pointing to the marble plaque with the Virginia Statute of Religious Freedom carved on it as he speaks during the floor session of the Virginia House of Delegates Thursday at the state Capitol in Richmond.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsville Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Culpeper Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Stacy Mae Dodson (Nov '14) Nov '16 Mae 5
News Republican women cheer Trump presidency Nov '16 Slappy White 4
louise tolley Nov '16 wondering 1
Michael Waters (Mar '16) Oct '16 Charlottesville f... 6
News Nude pics have police in hot water (Apr '09) Jun '16 Cody hooper 2
News The Rise and Fall of Charles Shifflett (Oct '08) Jun '16 trackNbadchristians 22
Review: Updike Industries Inc (Dec '13) Mar '16 Good luck 5
See all Culpeper Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Culpeper Forum Now

Culpeper Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Culpeper Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. North Korea
  1. American Idol
  2. NASA
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Gunman
  5. Volcano
 

Culpeper, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,219 • Total comments across all topics: 278,534,988

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC