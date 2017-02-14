High winds left many in the dark on M...

High winds left many in the dark on Monday

High winds caused widespread power outages around the region early Monday morning, damaging power lines and leaving many in the dark. The National Weather Service released a weather advisory Monday morning on its website cautioning people in the Baltimore and D.C. region, including the Culpeper, Dahlgren and Shenandoah areas, to watch for high winds until 3 p.m. There were reported winds of 20 to 30 miles per hour, with expected gusts of 50 miles per hour or higher.

