From Culpeper history to the life of ...

From Culpeper history to the life of watermen, museum director finds new challenge

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Fredericksburg.com

When Lee Langston-Harrison signed on to become the new director of the Reedville Fishermen's Museum, chances are she hadn't heard of Clam, Va. But when I joined her there on an unusually balmy winter morning, she learned from one of the many museum volunteers that Clam was where the museum's shallow-draft skipjack, the Claud W. Somers, was built in 1911, just north of Onancock.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Culpeper Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Stacy Mae Dodson (Nov '14) Nov '16 Mae 5
News Republican women cheer Trump presidency Nov '16 Slappy White 4
louise tolley Nov '16 wondering 1
Michael Waters (Mar '16) Oct '16 Charlottesville f... 6
News Nude pics have police in hot water (Apr '09) Jun '16 Cody hooper 2
News The Rise and Fall of Charles Shifflett (Oct '08) Jun '16 trackNbadchristians 22
Review: Updike Industries Inc (Dec '13) Mar '16 Good luck 5
See all Culpeper Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Culpeper Forum Now

Culpeper Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Culpeper Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. China
  1. Gunman
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
 

Culpeper, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,410 • Total comments across all topics: 278,652,413

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC