Former Culpeper, Rappahannock deputy charged with molesting girl
A former deputy in Culpeper and Rappahannock counties is free on bond after being indicted on a charge of molesting an Orange County girl. An Orange County grand jury handed down a felony charge of object sexual penetration Jan. 23 against Ryan Mathew McCormack, 26, of Amissville, according to court records.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.
Add your comments below
Culpeper Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Stacy Mae Dodson (Nov '14)
|Nov '16
|Mae
|5
|Republican women cheer Trump presidency
|Nov '16
|Slappy White
|4
|louise tolley
|Nov '16
|wondering
|1
|Michael Waters (Mar '16)
|Oct '16
|Charlottesville f...
|6
|Nude pics have police in hot water (Apr '09)
|Jun '16
|Cody hooper
|2
|The Rise and Fall of Charles Shifflett (Oct '08)
|Jun '16
|trackNbadchristians
|22
|Review: Updike Industries Inc (Dec '13)
|Mar '16
|Good luck
|5
Find what you want!
Search Culpeper Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC