Culpeper sheriff seeks funds to add positions

Thursday Feb 23

The Great Recession is over and Culpeper County Sheriff Scott Jenkins wants his his budget to return to what it was before the hard times hit. "We had six positions frozen in 2009 and we would like some of those to be released," Jenkins told the Board of Supervisors during an fiscal 2018 budget work session Thursday.

