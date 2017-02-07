Culpeper cardiologist accused of striking hospital nursing director

A Culpeper cardiologist faces a misdemeanor assault and battery charge stemming from a reported confrontation with a female nursing director inside Novant Health UVa Health System Culpeper Medical Center last week. According to the official criminal complaint filed in Culpeper County General District Court, Dr. Zia Roshandel, 47, of Blue Ridge Cardiovascular Associates is accused of hitting Irene C. D'Gama in the shoulder following what she described as a heated argument inside her office Thursday.

