VDOT: Slick driving conditions across Central Virginia
VDOT reminds motorists to use its 511 Virginia system to check the status of roads before leaving and to use caution if travel is necessary. VDOT says crews have been on duty since Sunday evening and continue to treat roads with salt and sand to aid melting and improve traction.
