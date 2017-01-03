National View: Disguising anti-Muslim...

National View: Disguising anti-Muslim bias with land-use objections

It's happened three times in Virginia already, cases where development regulations and mundane municipal laws have been used to smokescreen surging Islamophobia. "I would never believe in my life that something like this would happen," said Samer Shalaby, whose pointer-and-blueprints community meeting presentation went viral after audience members unleashed a bigoted, anti-Muslim shouting spree at him.

