Lawyers seek to halt Va. man's execution to challenge drugs
In this Jan. 3, 2007, file photo, Ricky Gray is escorted from the county courthouse in Culpeper, Va., following his preliminary hearing. Attorneys for Gray, are asking a federal judge to halt his scheduled execution so they can challenge the state's plan to use drugs from a secret compounding pharmacy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
Culpeper Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Stacy Mae Dodson (Nov '14)
|Nov '16
|Mae
|5
|Republican women cheer Trump presidency
|Nov '16
|Slappy White
|4
|louise tolley
|Nov '16
|wondering
|1
|Michael Waters (Mar '16)
|Oct '16
|Charlottesville f...
|6
|Nude pics have police in hot water (Apr '09)
|Jun '16
|Cody hooper
|2
|The Rise and Fall of Charles Shifflett (Oct '08)
|Jun '16
|trackNbadchristians
|22
|Review: Updike Industries Inc (Dec '13)
|Mar '16
|Good luck
|5
Find what you want!
Search Culpeper Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC