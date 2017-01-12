Culpeper want to stop motorists from ...

Culpeper want to stop motorists from passing stopped school buses

Tuesday Jan 10 Read more: Fredericksburg.com

Stacey Timmons, director of operations for Culpeper County Public Schools, informed the Culpeper County School Board during Monday's meeting that the transportation department implemented a stop arm violation survey between Nov. 22 and Dec. 20 where school bus drivers tallied violators. Timmons said the top five roads for violations included Sperryville Pike /U.S. 522 North, with 20 violations; U.S. 15 with 12 and Piedmont Street, Brandy Road and Lakeview subdivision, with six each.

