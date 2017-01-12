Culpeper want to stop motorists from passing stopped school buses

Stacey Timmons, director of operations for Culpeper County Public Schools, informed the Culpeper County School Board during Monday's meeting that the transportation department implemented a stop arm violation survey between Nov. 22 and Dec. 20 where school bus drivers tallied violators. Timmons said the top five roads for violations included Sperryville Pike /U.S. 522 North, with 20 violations; U.S. 15 with 12 and Piedmont Street, Brandy Road and Lakeview subdivision, with six each.

