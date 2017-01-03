Culpeper tightens pump-and-haul ordinance

The Culpeper County Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to adopt a new pump-and-haul ordinance that will make it tougher for future applicants to receive a special-use permit to dispose of sewage in this manner. The updated ordinance spells out just what constitutes a hardship and requires applicants to produce an engineer's report stating that pump-and-haul is the only option available.

