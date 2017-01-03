Culpeper flashback: Looking back at blizzard of 1996
In fact, 21 years ago today the area was digging out from one of the worst blizzards in its recorded history. The beginning of the winter of 1995-96 was colder than average, with the western part of Culpeper County getting two inches of snow on Nov. 13. There had been light snow or flurries on eight other occasions in November and December.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.
Add your comments below
Culpeper Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Stacy Mae Dodson (Nov '14)
|Nov '16
|Mae
|5
|Republican women cheer Trump presidency
|Nov '16
|Slappy White
|4
|louise tolley
|Nov '16
|wondering
|1
|Michael Waters (Mar '16)
|Oct '16
|Charlottesville f...
|6
|Nude pics have police in hot water (Apr '09)
|Jun '16
|Cody hooper
|2
|The Rise and Fall of Charles Shifflett (Oct '08)
|Jun '16
|trackNbadchristians
|22
|Review: Updike Industries Inc (Dec '13)
|Mar '16
|Good luck
|5
Find what you want!
Search Culpeper Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC