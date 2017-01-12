Crews finishing North Main Street wor...

Crews finishing North Main Street work in Culpeper

The bad news is that, beginning Tuesday, the north end of the Old Rixeyville Road will be closed for about two months while construction crews reconfigure that popular shortcut's intersection with North Main Street . The good news is that the end is in sight for the North Main Street improvements that began four years ago with the construction of Colonel Jameson Boulevard and a roundabout at Wendy's.

