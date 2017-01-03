Beginning farmers: Digging in
Jim Hankins of the Fauquier Education Farms, says it's not always enough to be able to grow your crop but also be prepared to deal with abundance.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fauquier.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Culpeper Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Stacy Mae Dodson (Nov '14)
|Nov '16
|Mae
|5
|Republican women cheer Trump presidency
|Nov '16
|Slappy White
|4
|louise tolley
|Nov '16
|wondering
|1
|Michael Waters (Mar '16)
|Oct '16
|Charlottesville f...
|6
|Nude pics have police in hot water (Apr '09)
|Jun '16
|Cody hooper
|2
|The Rise and Fall of Charles Shifflett (Oct '08)
|Jun '16
|trackNbadchristians
|22
|Review: Updike Industries Inc (Dec '13)
|Mar '16
|Good luck
|5
Find what you want!
Search Culpeper Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC