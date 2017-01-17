Amateurs Like Us: Great Opportunity, ...

Amateurs Like Us: Great Opportunity, Great Expectations For Eileen O'Leary

Looking back on the year Eileen O'Leary had aboard Bahama Boy in 2016, it would be easy to focus on the ribbons. The pair took blue ribbons at the CFHJA May , the Venice Hunter/Jumper Spring Concours , and Ocala Masters .

