Ricky Gray files challenge to Virginia lethal injection, suggests firing squad

Thursday Dec 15 Read more: Fredericksburg.com

In this Jan. 3, 2007, file photo, Ricky Gray is escorted from the county courthouse in Culpeper, Va., following his preliminary hearing. Gray asked a federal court Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2016, to block the state's plans to execute him next month with lethal injection drugs from a secret compounding pharmacy, suggesting even a firing squad would be more humane.

