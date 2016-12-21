Religious liberty expert: mosque lawsuit against Culpeper County 'full of smoking guns'

Culpeper County officials described as "ill-informed and meritless" the recent lawsuit filed against them by the U.S. Department of Justice that alleges the Board of Supervisors religiously discriminated against a Muslim congregation earlier this year when it denied a utility permit to serve a planned mosque site. A religious liberty expert at the University of Virginia, on the other hand, said the complaint against the county was full of incriminating evidence, Culpeper County Attorney Bobbi Jo Alexis will represent the county in the lawsuit filed Dec. 12 in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Virginia in Charlottesville.

