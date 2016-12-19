Police seek woman in fatal Prince William shooting
Police in Prince William County said Friday they are searching for a woman involved in a robbery that resulted in a man being shot to death in May. On May 12 at around 2:45 a.m., officers responded to a residence in the 9500 block of Hensley Road in Manassas for the report of a shooting, Prince William County police said in a statement. They found 43-year-old Jason Thomas Mannion, who lived in the home, suffering from gunshot wounds, and he later died at a hospital, according to the statement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
Culpeper Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Stacy Mae Dodson (Nov '14)
|Nov 28
|Mae
|5
|Republican women cheer Trump presidency
|Nov '16
|Slappy White
|4
|louise tolley
|Nov '16
|wondering
|1
|Michael Waters (Mar '16)
|Oct '16
|Charlottesville f...
|6
|Nude pics have police in hot water (Apr '09)
|Jun '16
|Cody hooper
|2
|The Rise and Fall of Charles Shifflett (Oct '08)
|Jun '16
|trackNbadchristians
|22
|Review: Updike Industries Inc (Dec '13)
|Mar '16
|Good luck
|5
Find what you want!
Search Culpeper Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC