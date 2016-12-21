Inmate protests execution drug plan, suggests firing squad

In this Jan. 3, 2007, file photo, Ricky Gray is escorted from the county courthouse in Culpeper, Va., following his preliminary hearing. Gray asked a federal court Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2016, to block the state's plans to execute him next month with lethal injection drugs from a secret compounding pharmacy, suggesting even a firing squad would be more humane.

