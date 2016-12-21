Governor grants clemency to man convi...

Governor grants clemency to man convicted in murder case

Monday Dec 19

Gov. Terry McAuliffe has granted a full pardon to a man who was cleared of committing a double murder he was serving a prison sentence for. The Daily Progress reports Robert Paul Davis learned Friday that he had been granted a full pardon.

Read more at The Daily News-Record.

