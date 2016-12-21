Editorial: Culpeper's questionable stand on mosque

THE Culpeper Board of Supervisors has put the county in a precarious position by denying a pump-and-haul sewage permit for the Islamic Center of Culpeper that would allow it to build a mosque on land it owns. After a months-long investigation, the U.S. Department of Justice has sued the county, alleging that the application was denied-illegally-for religious reasons.

