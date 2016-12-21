Developers prepping for return of building boom to Culpeper

The building boom of a decade ago in Culpeper may not have returned yet but developers are getting primed for when the action ramps up again. Even before a clustering amendment received the blessing of the Culpeper County Planning Commission Wednesday night, a spokesman for the Northridge subdivision said that a site plan had already been filed for sections seven and eight of the 287-lot development across the street from Culpeper High School.

