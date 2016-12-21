Culpeper man jailed in Korea may be home by New Year's
Almost six weeks after 79-year-old Julius "Mal" Malinowski found himself the unwitting accomplice in an international banking scam and landed in a South Korean jail charged with fraud, his son Kent finally heard his father's voice on the telephone. "It was very emotional to finally talk to Dad," said Kent Malinowski, who lives in Florida.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.
Add your comments below
Culpeper Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Stacy Mae Dodson (Nov '14)
|Nov 28
|Mae
|5
|Republican women cheer Trump presidency
|Nov '16
|Slappy White
|4
|louise tolley
|Nov '16
|wondering
|1
|Michael Waters (Mar '16)
|Oct '16
|Charlottesville f...
|6
|Nude pics have police in hot water (Apr '09)
|Jun '16
|Cody hooper
|2
|The Rise and Fall of Charles Shifflett (Oct '08)
|Jun '16
|trackNbadchristians
|22
|Review: Updike Industries Inc (Dec '13)
|Mar '16
|Good luck
|5
Find what you want!
Search Culpeper Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC