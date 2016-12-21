Brat Pack, 'Roger Rabbit' added to Na...

Brat Pack, 'Roger Rabbit' added to National Film Registry

Wednesday Dec 14 Read more: The Chronicle Herald

While not usually regarded as a golden age of American cinema, the 1980s produced plenty of popular classics - and a few more of them have now been added to the prestigious National Film Registry. The Library of Congress announced Wednesday that "The Breakfast Club," ''The Princess Bride" and "Who Framed Roger Rabbit" are among the 25 movies tapped for preservation this year.

